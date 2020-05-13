Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 5/13/20 PM

Despite the clouds, we felt much warmer across the CSRA. Expect the warm air to keep coming as we more like summer by this weekend. Tomorrow we’ll be back to the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and that continues into Friday with a few more clouds. This weekend will see plenty of sunshine as highs climb near or above 90 degrees. With that much heat, we’ll want to remember heat safety tips to stay hydrated and cool. While it will stay in the low 90s for Monday, we may see a small chance for rain with a passing front. After the front, we’ll drop back to the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.