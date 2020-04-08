Live VIPIR 6 Weather Forecast 4/8/20 PM

It was a scorcher for early April with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. This abnormally warm air will make a retreat as we move into tomorrow. A passing cold front will bring scattered showers and storms sometime through the overnight into tomorrow morning, which could impact your morning commute so drive safely. By the afternoon, expect breezy conditions as highs still jump into the 80s. By Friday, the winds will shift and cool air will return. Highs will sit near 70 for the next few days with mostly sunny skies, which should make for great outdoor weather. If you’re doing a backyard egg hunt, you may want to aim for Friday or Saturday as we’re expecting storms with heavy rain on Easter Sunday. We should have some clear days after Easter with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures for Monday and Tuesday.