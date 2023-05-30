Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
89°
Sign Up
Augusta
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
WJBF Breaking News Stream
Automotive News
BestReviews
Business & Consumer
Cold Case Project
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education News
Gas Prices
Georgia News
Health
Politics
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Recalls
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC Bureau
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
10-Day Forecast
Skyview Network
Hurricane Tracker
Freddy The Forecaster
Live VIPIR 6 Severe Weather Guide
Jenna’s Science Corner
Request a School Talk
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Community
Best of the Class
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Celebrating Black Excellence 365
Children First
Community Calendar
Domestic Violence | Hidden Crime
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Local Ribbon Cuttings
Livable Communities
WJBF Coffee Club
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Featured Series
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Finding Hope | Fertility Freedom
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
The Parade of Quartets
Salute to Service
Top Stories
Hometown History | PeachTree 23, a 44 mile Yard Sale
Video
Top Stories
A cyber expert’s advice on keeping our data safe
Video
Ozempic for weight loss? A bariatric doctor weighs …
Video
Augusta Partnership for Children on their program …
Video
Eat Local at Freddy’s for Father’s Day
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Watch WJBF
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Programming Guide
Download WJBF News App
Download Live VIPIR 6 App
Sign-Up for Email Alerts
Television Park Productions
Regional News Partners
ABC News Live Stream
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
LIV Golf
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis …
Top LIV Golf Headlines
PGA Tour to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Another rabid raccoon found in Columbia Co.
DA chooses not to pursue charges against Public Defender …
Pedestrian in electric wheelchair hit and killed …
Outcast Motorcycle Gang Indicted in South Ga, gang …
‘East Augusta Cross Walk Mural Celebration’ happening …
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. settles civil sex abuse case
Suspect in murder of 13-year-old extradited back …
Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
Fla. sheriff: ‘If you kick my door in, I will kill …
Outcast Motorcycle Gang Indicted in South Ga, gang …
Canadian wildfires bring smoky skies to US
Hurricane lane reversal drill planned for I-26 Thursday
For $250K, you can live under a California bridge
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis …
Warning: Baby loungers linked to 10 deaths still …
PGA Tour and European tour agree to merge with Saudis …
PGA Tour to merge with Saudi-backed LIV Golf
Lincoln County’s Garrison Hearst among those named …
UGA hires LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson to take …
Boy killed in 2015 crash lives on through basketball …
Trending Stories
The historic giant cup on Wrightsboro Road is getting …
Outcast Motorcycle Gang Indicted in South Ga, gang …
Applications for 2024 Masters tickets, badges now …
Augusta family concerned after not hearing from missing …
DA chooses not to pursue charges against Public Defender …
Pedestrian in electric wheelchair hit and killed …