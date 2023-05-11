AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – This Saturday, May 13th at the James Brown Arena, WWE is coming to town with the WWE Super Show, and if you notice I have a World Heavyweight Championship in front of me because I am certain that my guest today is a future WWE Champion. Give it up for my guest the Nigerian Giant, Omos.

Now, I want to talk about the show coming this weekend but first I want to talk to you a little bit about your career. You’ve been in some high profile matches lately at WrestleMania, and Backlash.

First let’s talk about WrestleMania where you took on The Beast Brock Lesnar.

That was an amazing experience, getting in there with a legend such as Brock Lesnar. I can’t stress how much of an amazing performer he is. He’s great at what he does, the timing, the pace, story telling, it’s all the ingredients that you need to make a match blossom, he just gets it. It was a treat being in the ring with him and be able to learn in that moment as well.

Now let’s fast forward to Backlash, the most watched Backlash of all time, live from Puerto Rico, where you took on Seth Freakin Rollins.

The energy was insane and just to be in Puerto Rico with the fans where amazing. They were just electrifying, and you could tell they were having an amazing time and for me to be in there with Seth Rollins. That was the first time me and Seth and any sort of meeting in the ring at all. So to go out there and do what we did and put on what I would call the best match of the night was sort of amazing.

Now you get to work with a legend in MVP, what’s it like working with him and how does he impact your career?

Working with MVP it’s been a treat, it’s been amazing, he just has so much knowledge because he’s been in WWE, he was the longest US Champion, he’s also wrestled in Japan, so being able to be mentored and managed by someone of that stature I am grateful for that because he just has so much knowledge. We’ve been together for over a year now, and I’ve learned a lot.

Now it’s been brought to my attention that you have a bit of a hidden talent, and you’re a bit of an artist. Talk to me about that.

To be honest I’ve been doing things from my art studio, and it’s something I’ve wanted do, I always had a passion for it when I was a kid, and I just happened to grow in to a large human being, so my life path went in to a different direction, but it’s something I love to do, I also love paint, comics, and anime.

Let’s talk about the show this Saturday. What can people expect from this super from you and the other WWE Superstars?

This weekend in Augusta it’s going to be myself versus Dolph Ziggler, you’ll get to see my full stature. That’s is a rare sight. You get to see a street fight between Sola Sikoa and Cody Rhodes, my money is on Solo, and you get to see a championship match between Shotzi versus the Destroyer herself, Rhea Ripley, which I have no words to describe how amazingly great she is, so it’s going to be an amazing weekend, and I know the superstars are going to bring all the energy to that building this weekend.

Tickets are on sale now. Get them HERE.