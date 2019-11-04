WWE Holiday Tour coming to the JBA in December

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Superstars of Monday Night RAW bring WWE action to Augusta, GA for the only WWE event at James Brown Arena of 2019! See all of your favorite Superstars Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7:00pm.

Scheduled to attend are:

Seth Rollins, Universal Champion

Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion

AJ Styles, United States Champion

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, RAW Tag Team Champions

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks, WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt, WWE Superstar

Braun Strowman, WWE Superstar

(Talent at all WWE events is subject to change.)

Tickets start at $17 and are on sale now.

For tickets call (877) 428-4849 or click here to buy online.