WWE Holiday Tour coming to the JBA in December

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Superstars of Monday Night RAW bring WWE action to Augusta, GA for the only WWE event at James Brown Arena of 2019! See all of your favorite Superstars Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 7:00pm.
Scheduled to attend are:
- Seth Rollins, Universal Champion
- Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion
- AJ Styles, United States Champion
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, RAW Tag Team Champions
- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
- Sasha Banks, WWE Superstar
- Bray Wyatt, WWE Superstar
- Braun Strowman, WWE Superstar
(Talent at all WWE events is subject to change.)
Tickets start at $17 and are on sale now.
For tickets call (877) 428-4849 or click here to buy online.