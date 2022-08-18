CHICAGO (AP) – A woman who has been central to R. Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades has testified that the R&B singer had sex with her “hundreds” of times before she turned 18 years old, starting when she was just 15.

Jane – the pseudonym for the 37-year-old woman at Kelly’s trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges – told jurors Thursday that in the late 1990s when she was 13, she asked Kelly to be her godfather because she saw him as an inspiration and mentor.

She said within weeks, Kelly would call her and say sexual things.

She said he first touched her touched her breasts when she was 14 and that they first had sex when she was 15.