AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The beginning of the new year continues to usher in brand new music, and singer/songwriter Shawna Harris is celebrating the release of her brand-new single, “You” featuring national recording artist, Canton Jones.

WJBF News Channel 6 Digital sits down with Harris to discuss her journey in the world of gospel music.

How did you get started in music?

I was four years old when I got started. I started singing in my hometown’s mass choir, The Burke County Mass Choir. I was the youngest member at 4 years old, and I’ve been singing ever since. From high school and college, I’ve always sang. It’s been a part of me and a part of who I am and what I love to do.

You have a new single “YOU” featuring Canton Jones. What was the inspiration behind the song?

The lyrics of the song basically self-explains the song itself. “I can’t live without You in this world. I’m depending on You.” God is the inspiration for the song. He is who the song is about and just my relationship with Him and how much I need Him. Coming out of the pandemic and just trying to navigate in what I feel is a different world than before, and the things that I’ve been through growing up until now, I just cannot navigate without Him. So, Christ is the focus of the song.

How did you get connected to Canton Jones?

Canton and I actually met at a First Friday event here in Augusta. When we met, we hit it off musically. He wrote a song on the spot and gave me the song, and I was just like, “Wow! Thank you!” At that moment, I said, “I really want to do something with him.” When I got in the studio with my producer, Benny Madison, Jr., of B Muzick Productions, I wrote this song with him, and I said, “You know what? I feel like Canton Jones would be great for this considering how well we hit it off and the bond we made at that [First Friday] event. So, he was down for it, and I’m excited about it.

How important is gospel and inspirational music in today’s society?

Again, I feel like not just going through the pandemic myself, but something that the entire world experienced. In that time alone, everyone needed inspiration. Everybody needed hope. Gospel music has always been to me a pillar of hope for all communities, all generations, all boundaries… just anyone. It is very important. The message of Christ and the message of hope and the message of what gospel music brings… I think we all need that. It brings us together. It gives us hope. It just helps us to navigate in this world.

How can people listen to your new single, “YOU?”

Everywhere! On all digital platforms: Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music… they can find it anywhere where music is available digitally. On YouTube, you can listen, like, follow, subscribe, and find me everywhere under Shawna Dominique Harris. I’m right there…. and so is my music!