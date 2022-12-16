LOS ANGELES (AP) – Megan Thee Stallion’s former close friend said in a recorded interview played in court that she saw rapper Tory Lanez fire a gun at Megan’s feet.

Kelsey Harris’ interview with prosecutors from September was played at Lanez’s Los Angeles assault trial Friday.

When Harris was on the stand Wednesday, she said she did not see Lanez firing the gun that left Megan wounded and she had not been entirely truthful during the September interview.

The Canadian rapper Lanez, 30, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, has pleaded not guilty to assault with a firearm and two other felony charges.