Who ya gonna call? First Ghostbusters Afterlife trailer released

(CNN) – We finally have a trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The franchise began 35 years ago…and is now getting a fresh spin.

The plot in this film focuses on a family discovering their connection to one of the original Ghostbusters.

According to the trailer, a ghost hasn’t been spotted in 30 years… but that could change.

The film stars Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd.

It’s set in the same universe as the 1984 original “Ghostbusters” and the 1989 sequel.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits theaters July 10th 2020.