What’s coming to, leaving Netflix in June

(WJBF) – A number of big titles are coming to the streaming platform in June, but that also means a number of titles will be leaving.

Here’s what’s coming in June:

June 1

  • Act of Valor
  • All Dogs Go to Heaven
  • Bad News Bears
  • Cape Fear
  • Casper
  • Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
  • Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
  • Clueless
  • Cocomelon: Season 1
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • The Healer
  • Inside Man
  • Lust, Caution
  • Observe and Report
  • Priest
  • The Silence of the Lambs
  • Starship Troopers
  • The Boy
  • The Car (1977)
  • The Disaster Artist
  • The Help
  • The Lake House
  • The Queen
  • Twister
  • V for Vendetta
  • Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
  • West Side Story
  • You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
  • Zodiac

June 2

  • Alone: Season 6
  • Fuller House: The Farewell Season Netflix Original
  • Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
  • True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family

June 3

  • Lady Bird
  • Killing Gunther
  • Spelling the Dream

June 4

  • Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime
  • Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu?

June 5

  • 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original
  • Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai
  • Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
  • The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film
  • Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original

June 6

  • Queen of the South: Season 4

June 7

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)

June 8

  • Before I Fall

June 10

  • Curon Netflix Original
  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
  • Lenox Hill
  • Middle Men
  • My Mister: Season 1
  • Reality Z Netflix Original

June 11

  • Pose: Season 2

June 12

  • Addicted to Life
  • Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
  • Dating Around: Season 2
  • F is For Family: Season 4
  • Jo Koy: In His Elements Comedy Special
  • Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
  • One Piece: Alabasta
  • One Piece: East Blue
  • One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
  • One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
  • Pokémon Journeys: The Series
  • The Search
  • The Woods

June 13

  • Alexa & Katie: Part 4
  • How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
  • Milea

June 14

  • Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original

June 15

  • Underdogs

June 16

  • Baby Mama
  • Charlie St. Cloud
  • The Darkness
  • Frost/Nixon

June 17

  • An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
  • Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

June 18

  • A Whisker Away Netflix Film
  • The Order: Season 2 Netflix Original

June 19

  • Babies: Part 2
  • Father Soldier Son
  • Feel the Beat
  • Floor is Lava
  • Lost Bullet
  • Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
  • One Way to Tomorrow
  • The Politician
  • Rhyme Time Town
  • Wasp Network

June 21

  • Goldie

June 22

  • Dark Skies

June 23

  • Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Comedy Special

June 24

  • Athlete A
  • Crazy Delicious
  • Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí

June 26

  • Amar y vivir
  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  • Home Game Netflix Documentary
  • Straight Up

June 29

  • Bratz: The Movie

June 30

  • Adú
  • BNA
  • George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half Comedy Special

And here’s everything leaving:

June 1

  • The King’s Speech

June 3

  • God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

June 4

  • A Perfect Man

June 7

  • Equilibrium
  • From Paris With Love

June 9

  • Mad Men: Seasons 1-7

June 10

  • Standoff

June 11

  • Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1

June 12

  • Dragonheart
  • Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer
  • Dragonheart: A New Beginning
  • Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

June 13

  • Cutie and the Boxer

June 16

  • The Stanford Prison Experiment

June 22

  • Tarzan
  • Tarzan II

June 24

  • Avengers: Infinity War

June 27

  • Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
  • Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

June 29

  • The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2

June 30

  • 21
  • The Amityville Horror
  • The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
  • Blow
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • Brooklyn’s Finest
  • Center Stage
  • Chasing Amy
  • Cheers: Season 1-11
  • Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Chloe
  • Click
  • Cloverfield
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Duchess
  • Elizabeth
  • Elizabeth: The Golden Age
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Ghost Rider
  • Happyish: Season 1
  • Here Alone
  • Inception
  • Instructions Not Included
  • The Invention of Lying
  • Julie & Julia
  • Kate & Leopold
  • Kiss the Girls
  • The Last Samurai
  • Limitless: Season 1
  • Little Monsters
  • Mansfield Park
  • The Mask of Zorro
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • Minority Report
  • Patriot Games
  • Philadelphia
  • The Polar Express
  • Race to Witch Mountain
  • The Ring
  • Scary Movie
  • Sliver
  • Stuart Little 2
  • Tremors
  • Tremors 2: Aftershocks
  • Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
  • Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
  • Tremors 5: Bloodline
  • What Lies Beneath
  • Yes Man

