What’s coming to, leaving Netflix in June

(WJBF) – A number of big titles are coming to the streaming platform in June, but that also means a number of titles will be leaving.
Here’s what’s coming in June:
June 1
- Act of Valor
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- Bad News Bears
- Cape Fear
- Casper
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
- Clueless
- Cocomelon: Season 1
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- The Healer
- Inside Man
- Lust, Caution
- Observe and Report
- Priest
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Starship Troopers
- The Boy
- The Car (1977)
- The Disaster Artist
- The Help
- The Lake House
- The Queen
- Twister
- V for Vendetta
- Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
- West Side Story
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
- Zodiac
June 2
- Alone: Season 6
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season Netflix Original
- Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
- True: Rainbow Rescue Netflix Family
June 3
- Lady Bird
- Killing Gunther
- Spelling the Dream
June 4
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga Netflix Anime
- Can You Hear Me? / M’entends-tu?
June 5
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 Netflix Original
- Choked: Pasai Bolta Hai
- Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
- The Last Days of American Crime Netflix Film
- Queer Eye: Season 5 Netflix Original
June 6
- Queen of the South: Season 4
June 7
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (New Episodes Weekly)
June 8
- Before I Fall
June 10
- Curon Netflix Original
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
- Lenox Hill
- Middle Men
- My Mister: Season 1
- Reality Z Netflix Original
June 11
- Pose: Season 2
June 12
- Addicted to Life
- Da 5 Bloods Netflix Film
- Dating Around: Season 2
- F is For Family: Season 4
- Jo Koy: In His Elements Comedy Special
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
- One Piece: Alabasta
- One Piece: East Blue
- One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
- One Piece: Entering Into the Grand Line
- Pokémon Journeys: The Series
- The Search
- The Woods
June 13
- Alexa & Katie: Part 4
- How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6
- Milea
June 14
- Marcella: Season 3 Netflix Original
June 15
- Underdogs
June 16
- Baby Mama
- Charlie St. Cloud
- The Darkness
- Frost/Nixon
June 17
- An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
- A Whisker Away Netflix Film
- The Order: Season 2 Netflix Original
June 19
- Babies: Part 2
- Father Soldier Son
- Feel the Beat
- Floor is Lava
- Lost Bullet
- Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
- One Way to Tomorrow
- The Politician
- Rhyme Time Town
- Wasp Network
June 21
- Goldie
June 22
- Dark Skies
June 23
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything Comedy Special
June 24
- Athlete A
- Crazy Delicious
- Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe estoy aquí
June 26
- Amar y vivir
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Home Game Netflix Documentary
- Straight Up
June 29
- Bratz: The Movie
June 30
- Adú
- BNA
- George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half Comedy Special
And here’s everything leaving:
June 1
- The King’s Speech
June 3
- God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
- A Perfect Man
June 7
- Equilibrium
- From Paris With Love
June 9
- Mad Men: Seasons 1-7
June 10
- Standoff
June 11
- Jonathan Strange & Mr Norell: Series 1
June 12
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart 3: A New Sorcerer
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
- Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
- The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
- Tarzan
- Tarzan II
June 24
- Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
- Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
- Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
- Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
- The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2
June 30
- 21
- The Amityville Horror
- The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
- Blow
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- Brooklyn’s Finest
- Center Stage
- Chasing Amy
- Cheers: Season 1-11
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
- Chloe
- Click
- Cloverfield
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
- The Duchess
- Elizabeth
- Elizabeth: The Golden Age
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Ghost Rider
- Happyish: Season 1
- Here Alone
- Inception
- Instructions Not Included
- The Invention of Lying
- Julie & Julia
- Kate & Leopold
- Kiss the Girls
- The Last Samurai
- Limitless: Season 1
- Little Monsters
- Mansfield Park
- The Mask of Zorro
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- Minority Report
- Patriot Games
- Philadelphia
- The Polar Express
- Race to Witch Mountain
- The Ring
- Scary Movie
- Sliver
- Stuart Little 2
- Tremors
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
- Tremors 5: Bloodline
- What Lies Beneath
- Yes Man
