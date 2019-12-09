#VIDEO | The 1st trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, released Sunday

U.S. & World Entertainment

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The first trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, was released Sunday.

The first look at the highly anticipated follow-up to “Wonder Woman” shows Diana Prince reuniting with her love, Steve Trevor, who’s played by Chris Pine.

“Wonder Woman” is the first major superhero franchise led by a woman — director Patty Jenkins.

The first film earned more than 103-million dollars in its North American opening last June.

That’s the biggest ever for a female director.

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story