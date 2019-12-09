VIDEO | The 1st trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, released Sunday

(CNN) – The first trailer for “Wonder Woman 1984,” starring Gal Gadot, was released Sunday.

The first look at the highly anticipated follow-up to “Wonder Woman” shows Diana Prince reuniting with her love, Steve Trevor, who’s played by Chris Pine.

“Wonder Woman” is the first major superhero franchise led by a woman — director Patty Jenkins.

The first film earned more than 103-million dollars in its North American opening last June.

That’s the biggest ever for a female director.

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters on June 5th, 2020.