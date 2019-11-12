VIDEO | A Jeopardy contestant sends a heartfelt message to host Alex Trebek during the show’s final round

(CNN) – A thoughtful “Jeopardy!” contestant brings host Alex Trebek to tears.

Dhruv Gaur wrote a message to Trebek as his answer during the Final Jeopardy round.

It was obviously not correct…but Trebek was touched by the gesture.

Right before Gaur’s message, Trebek had shared when them that he was re-entering treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Gaur tweeted: “I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and i thought he should know.”

Since announcing his diagnosis in march, Trebek has been working to make people more aware about the disease.