BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Texas country music sensation, Aaron Watson, will be taking a break from music for a while. Strain on his vocal cords has pulled the Abilene Christian University alumnus away from Watson’s tour for his latest album, “Red Bandana.”

Watson posted an explainer vlog-style video to his Facebook page Wednesday, where he detailed why he had to take a break.

“Before my Billy Bob’s show a few weeks back, I was really struggling singing,” Watson explained through a loud whispered voice. “But I did what I’d always done… And I just plowed through.”

The singer-songwriter said he was experiencing ‘excruciating pain’ after his show in Fort Worth on April 16, and saw a doctor soonafter.

“He looked at my throat and he was like, ‘man, you need to take, probably, this weekend off,'” Watson said. “He’s like, ‘this is how you can do further damage to your vocal cords- if you don’t take it easy.'”

Watson said he did take some time to go silent and drink hot liquids with honey, but was feeling better so he felt well enough to play his next show in Arkansas. While that show did, purportedly, go well, his next show in Denver, Colorado did not.

“We had a sold out show at the Grizzly Rose, and right in the middle of the show… My voice just seized up on me,” Watson explained. “Trying to sing felt like swallowing glass; I couldn’t sing loud or hit any- any high notes.”

The country music star’s band chimed in to help Watson get through his set at the Grizzly Rose.

“The boys in the band sang the choruses,” Watson said. “I was kind of whispering my way through the choruses and it was painful.”

Watson said he had to cancel his next show in Border, Colorado, which hit him particularly hard.

“Y’know, I’m a panhandle boy, Border’s not far from where I grew up, so I hated bailing out on my hometown, friends and family,” Watson whispered.

After his Denver show, Watson said he saw a specialist Monday in Dallas. In the video, Watson told his fans that the specialist was concerned, but surgery was not in the books- just some much-needed time off.

“This is the first time in my career that I’ve ever canceled shows due to my voice. Y’know, I just plow through it,” Watson continued to explain. “I hate to bear the bad news, but I won’t be playing my show in Pewter or Christoval next week.”

The singer said his next out-of-state shows, over the next few weeks, will also be canceled while he heals.

Ending on a note of humor, “the thing the doctor told me to do, which is gonna be a struggle, is- he told me that I can’t yell at my kids,” Watson chuckled. “So, keep me in your prayers.”

Aaron Watson said he and his team will work towards rescheduling shows, and he hopes to be on tour again soon.