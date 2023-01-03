NEW YORK (AP) – Frank Galati, an actor, director, teacher and adapter who was a pivotal figure in Chicago’s theater community and a two-time Tony Award winner, has died at the age of 79.

Galati won twin Tonys in 1990, for best play and best director, for his adaptation and staging of Steppenwolf’s production of John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” starring Gary Sinise as Tom Joad.

He was also nominated for directing the 1998 celebrated musical “Ragtime.”

His screenwriting credits include “The Accidental Tourist,” for which he was an Oscar nominee.

He also was credited for writing the teleplay to Arthur Miller’s play “The American Clock” in 1993.

Steppenwolf Theatre says Galati died Monday.