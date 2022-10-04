LOS ANGELES (WJBF) – Tia Mowry has announced on her Instagram page that she and actor Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years, have decided to go their separate ways.

According to her Instagram page, Mowry writes this official statement:

I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fns for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives. Tia Mowry’s Instagram Page, @tiamowry

Mowry and Hardrict share two children together, Cree and Cairo.

Mowry is best known for her starring roles on Sister, Sister and The Disney Channel’s Twitches and Twitches Too with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Game, Instant Mom, and Netflix’s Family Reunion.

Hardrict has made several guest appearance on several television shows including Lincoln Heights and The CHI, and he currently stars on All American: Homecoming.