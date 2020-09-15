‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 trailer released

Here’s your first look at Baby Yoda in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian”:
The trailer was released Tuesday morning. Season 2 of the show will begin on Disney+ on Oct. 30.
No other details have been released yet, including if Disney+ will follow last season’s pattern of releasing a new episode every week or release the entire season at once.
The show received 15 Emmy nominations, including one for Best Drama Series.
If you’re looking to fill the time before Oct. 30, the docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” continues to stream on Disney+.
