(CNN) Target is relaunching Toys “R” Us online.
Target is helping to bring the popular retail chain back for the holiday season.
Toys “R” Us closed all its stores after filing for bankruptcy in 2017.
Shoppers this holiday season can buy now buy toys through the Toys “R” Us website, and then complete the purchase on Target’s website.
You can pick up your order in Target stores or have them delivered.
The parent company of Toys “R” Us says this new collaboration is only the beginning.
It plans top open up new stores in Texas and New Jersey.

