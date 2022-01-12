Suspects involved in rapper Young Dolph killing have criminal history

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Young Dolph performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say two of the men arrested in connection with the slaying of rapper Young Dolph had a history of violent crimes.

According to District Attorney General Amy Weirich of Shelby County, Tennessee, 23-year-old Justin Johnson was held in juvenile custody after he was tried at age 17 on charges of aggravated rape and aggravated robbery.

In the news conference, Weirich adds that Johnson also served time after pleading guilty to shooting three people at a bowling alley.

Smith was arrested last month on an auto-theft warrant involving the vehicle used in Dolph’s killing. He’s being held without bond.

Weirich also says that 32-year-old Cornelius Smith had served three years for attempted robbery and aggravated assault. Smith has been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder and other charges in Dolph’s death.

Young Dolph was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular Memphis cookie shop on November 17, 2021.