WJBF – If you are a kid of the 90s, then this news is going to make the child in you leap for joy.

According to actor/comedian Kel Mitchell’s Instagram page, a script for a sequel of the hit Nickelodeon film Good Burger appears to have been penned.

Mitchell posted a video with the script that shows the title ‘Good Burger 2’ in one of his reels on his IG page.

Mitchell captioned the video saying, “Now, we’re cooking! Table read went really good! Good vibes! Good Laughs, Good Burgers!”

Mitchell, along with actor/comedian Kenan Thompson, who also portrayed his on-screen best friend, starred on the 90s sketch comedy show, All That, and their own titular sitcom, Kenan And Kel.

Mitchell and Thompson starred in Good Burger, which also starred Sinbad, Shar Jackson, Josh Server, J. August Richards, Lori Beth Denberg with appearances from George Clinton, Shaq, Carmen Electra, and Marques Houston.

Mitchell and Thompson recently reunited in a sketch for the 2022 Emmys, where Thompson served as the award show host.