‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond diagnosed with cancer

(WJW) — “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer, his team confirmed on his Facebook page Thursday.

A post said, “At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made.”

Entertainment Weekly is reporting Diamond’s diagnosis was Stage 4 cancer and he is being treated in a Florida hospital. His rep is said to have told EW, “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home.”

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old was taken to the hospital last weekend after he reportedly felt pain all over his body.

Diamond played Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell” from the late ’80s to the ’90s. He told TMZ he was not asked to be on the show’s reboot which is streaming on Peacock TV.