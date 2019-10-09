Rihanna says she declined NFL half-time show performance request to support Colin Kaepernick

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- I have known Dee Griffin since 1995, when my husband and I moved to Augusta and started working here at WJBF NewsChannel 6. At the time, I had two babies and a third was on the way. Beautiful, young, single, career-woman Dee seemed to have it all. She embarked on an exciting journey that would take her to TV jobs in Hartford, CT and Memphis, TN.

Fast-forward to 2012: there were whispers around the newsroom when word got out that Dee Griffin was suddenly back in Augusta. She had been spotted in a conference room at the station interviewing for a job. Word was she had escaped an abusive marriage, with barely anything but her new baby son. It was so hard to believe... her life seemed picture perfect.