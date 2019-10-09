(CNN) Rihanna has confirmed rumors that she said no to performing at Superbowl 2019 to offer support to former NFL player turned activist, Colin Kaepernick.
The Umbrella singer, told Vogue in an interview that she “just couldn’t be a sell out” by performing in the half time show.
Pop group, Maroon 5 took the stage inside.
Rihanna also stated there are several NFL practices that she does not agree with.
Kaepernick, an ex-49ers quarterback, first made headlines for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
The NFL later ruled that players can’t kneel on the field and should either stand or wait in the locker room.
Rihanna says she declined NFL half-time show performance request to support Colin Kaepernick
(CNN) Rihanna has confirmed rumors that she said no to performing at Superbowl 2019 to offer support to former NFL player turned activist, Colin Kaepernick.