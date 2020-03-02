Report: Inside The Actors Studio host James Lipton has died

James Lipton arrives at the 21st annual Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(WJBF) – Numerous news outlets are reporting the death of beloved interviewer and writer James Lipton.

Lipton reportedly passed away early Monday at his home in Manhattan after battling bladder cancer, his wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, told The Hollywood Reporter.

He was perhaps best known for his Bravo series, Inside The Actors Studio, in which he would host a one-on-one interview with actors and performers. The show debuted in 1994, and in its run garnered 20 Emmy nominations.

Lipton was known for being a talented wordsmith, often posing intricately worded questions to many guests, in a very precise and unique manner. He, and his interview style, were parodied on Saturday Night Live in the 1990’s by Will Ferrell, an imitation that Lipton reportedly loved and stated was ‘very flattering’.

For Inside The Actors Studio’s 200th episode, Lipton himself was the subject, interviewed by Dave Chappelle.

He is survived by his wife Kedakai Turner.