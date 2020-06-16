Regal Theaters set to reopen in July

(WJBF) – Despite recent spikes in cases of COVID-19 across the country, Regal Theater chains are set to reopen across the country starting in July.

The company announced plans for openings starting Friday, July 10th with theaters enacting new safety procedures and guidelines.

Contactless payments will be pushed. Patrons could already purchase tickets in advance online or through the app, but now they’ll have the ability to purchase concession items from the app, as well.

Employees will now sanitize every auditorium and seat after each movie screening using electrostatic ‘fogger’ equipment, disinfecting theaters with a non-toxic, fast-drying formula.

Regal announces the reopening of theatres beginning July 10. Learn more: https://t.co/upOD4GckYn pic.twitter.com/iLItWmxNrS — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 16, 2020

Additional safety measures include:

REGAL EMPLOYEES

Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.

Where required by local governance, all employees and guests will wear masks.

THE LOBBY

Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.

Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie

Wall mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.

Arcade games and vending machines will remain closed. Additionally, water fountains will not be available for use.

THE CONCESSION STAND

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.

A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available

Self-service condiment stands will be closed.

Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be suspended.

Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended.

Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

THE AUDITORIUM

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%.

Our reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie.

At theatres where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups.

Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.

For more information, visit regmovies.com

A number of big name films are still set for a July release, including Disney’s live-action Mulan remake and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

