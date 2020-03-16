Regal Cinemas to close all theaters indefinitely amid coronavirus concerns

(WJBF) – The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the country’s second-largest movie theater chain has announced the indefinite closure of all of its locations amid coronavirus concerns.
Regal operates 542 theaters within the United States.
The comes after Monday’s White House press conference in which officials advised the public to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
The closures will begin on Tuesday, March 17th.
You can check the status of local theaters at REGmovies.com
Locally, Regal operates the Regal 20 on Agerton Lane in Augusta and the Regal Aiken Mall 8 on East Gate Drive in Aiken.
It’s expected that other movie chains across the country will soon follow suit.
