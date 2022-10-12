LOS ANGELES (WJBF) — It has been a month of surprise celebrity divorce announcements, and another one is underway as reality star and supermodel Cynthia Bailey and television personality Mike Hill have announced that they are going their separate ways.

Mike Hill took to Instagram to write an official statement:

LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends, and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes! Cynthia & Mike @itsmikehill Instagram page

Cynthia Bailey is mostly known for her years starring as a main housewife on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”. Bailey joined the franchise during its third season and stayed on the show for 11 years leaving the series after season 14.

Mike Hill was a sportscaster for ESPN from 2004 to 2013, and he’s hosted shows on the Fox Soul network and the Black News Channel.

Cynthia and Mike got married On October 10th, 2020 with the moniker 10.10.20, and their engagement and wedding were documented on the Real Housewives of Atlanta series.