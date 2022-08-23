JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The National Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame is coming to the small Mississippi Delta town of Marks.

The project is the culmination of a 50-year effort to build a hall of fame for R&B musicians such as James Brown, Aretha Franklin and B.B. King.

LaMont Robinson founded the hall of fame in 2010, and it has inducted over 200 artists since 2013.

Marks is a town of fewer than 2,000 people, and it appealed to Robinson due to its civil rights history.

Dr. Martin Luther King chose the town in 1968 as the starting point for his Poor People’s Campaign.