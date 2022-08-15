R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago, Sept. 17, 2019. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – Jury selection is underway at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago.

The R&B singer faces charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14.

Jurors acquitted Kelly on all charges in that 2008 trial. Some explained later that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify.

The woman is now in her 30s and referred to in filings only as “Minor 1.”

She’ll be the government’s star witness in the upcoming federal trial. Jury selection started Monday and could continue into Tuesday.