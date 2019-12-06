R. Kelly indicted for fake ID scheme linked to Aaliyah marriage

NEW YORK (AP) – Federal prosecutors are accusing singer R. Kelly of scheming with others to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah.

At the time of the 1994 wedding, Aaliyah was 15 years old. The allegation is contained in a revised indictment filed yesterday in New York.

It accuses Kelly of paying a bribe to a public employee in exchange for a “fraudulent identification document” for someone identified only as “Jane Doe” on Aug. 30, 1994.

A day later, Kelly – who was 27 at the time – married Aaliyah at a secret ceremony in Chicago. The marriage was annulled months later because of her age. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001 at age 22.