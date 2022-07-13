CHICAGO – R. Kelly has returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The Chicago Tribune reports the 55-year-old Kelly was transferred Tuesday from the federal jail in Brooklyn to the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Jury selection for his trial in Chicago begins Aug. 15. Federal prosecutors allege Kelly and two co-defendants fixed an earlier child pornography trial in Illinois.

They say Kelly arranged for a girl and her parents to travel overseas to prevent them from talking with police prior to his 2002 indictment and later instructed them to lie to a grand jury.