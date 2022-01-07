Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ to debut directly on Disney+

NEW YORK (AP) – “Turning Red”, a Pixar feature film, is the third movie that will go straight to Disney+, the Walt Disney Co. announced Friday.

Kareem Daniel, chairman of distribution for Disney, says the pandemic and the slower recovery for family films at the box office.

While some releases, like superhero films, have found big audiences, the market has been more difficult for family films.

The last two Pixar releases – “Soul” and “Luca” – also went straight to Disney+.

Disney describes “Turning Red” as the story of “a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence.”

“Turning Red” will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on March 11th.