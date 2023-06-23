Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new information about the source of the online petition.

An online petition calling for Nicki Minaj to leave her home in L.A.’s affluent Hidden Hills community appears to be a hoax, TMZ reports.

The entertainment news and gossip site found that the Twitter account, CleverlyCardi2, mentioned starting the petition in a tweet dated December 2022, the same month Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty purchased a $19.5 million home in Hidden Hills.

The change.org petition was started in December by a “Beverly Bardan,” which TMZ reports to be an alias referencing the “Bardi Gang” – a name used by fans of Cardi B.

In a 2022 tweet, that user admits to starting the petition.

“We, as Nicki antis, can turn the residents of Hidden Hills AGAINST Nicki and her … husband moving in, hurting her assets in the process! Make sure to share and sign the petition,” the tweet read.

The petition is titled “Say No to Sex Offenders in Hidden Hills” and calls for the couple to be ousted from the neighborhood and cited Petty’s criminal history.

The petition asks for residents to reach out to the Hidden Hills Community Association to voice their concerns. The news outlet reached out and the association said they weren’t aware of the petition and did not have a resident by the name of “Beverly Bardan.”

This past July, Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year of in-home detention after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. In 1995, he was convicted of attempted first-degree rape tied to a 1994 assault that happened when both he and the victim were 16, according to USA Today.

In 2006, Petty pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the 2002 shooting death of Lamont Robinson, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Blast.

In December 2022, Petty was ordered to settle a harassment lawsuit brought on by his alleged sexual assault victim, Jennifer Hough. Hough was suing Petty for “infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation,” according to court documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.

Minaj’s team did not comment when KTLA 5 reached out regarding the story.

In the meantime, Cardi B has not commented on the matter.

Hidden Hills is home to many big names like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Drake, Will and Jada Smith and Jennifer Lopez.