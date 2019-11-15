New Jersey man selling late wife’s 4000 dolls

NEW JERSEY (CNN) – A New Jersey man’s late wife left behind a massive doll collection.

The 92-year-old is now hoping to sell them to a collector who will love them as much as she did.

There’s the Rocky Balboa…there’s Medusa Barbie…actually, there’s many, many Barbies and other dolls. Hello dolly– 4,000 dolly’s!

“We have three floors and she utilized every crook and corner,” says Bud Ballentine.

Each and every one still in their original cases. Many are full sets. The massive collection belonged to Donna Ballentine, Bud’s wife of 62 years who passed away a decade ago. Now he knew his wife loved dolls….

“The few times I accompanied her to do some shopping, she headed right toward the Barbie counters first.”

“My mother used to take our dolls when we were young and put them in cases and that’s what started collecting them and she just started and kept going and going and going,” says daughter Debbie Marowitz.

He just had no idea how much — not until last year when they decided to clean out the house so Bud could move.

His daughter was helping him organize.

“I thought she would never stop bringing down dolls. And she says you can’t believe it, they’re under the bed, they’re in closets, they’re everywhere,” says Bud.

It was the march of the Barbies.

“It was frightening.” (laughs)

Though Bud doesn’t want to live in a doll house– he can’t just get rid of them– because Donna loved them.

It took a year just to count and catalogue all this and now they’re looking to sell them to people who will cherish them the same.

“What moneys we get from it will go back to charity.”

An act of love from Mr. Ballentine for his valentine.

The family says they might donate money raised to a children’s hospital – something that was close to Donna’s heart.