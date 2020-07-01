Netflix July 2020: What’s coming and going

(WJBF) – It’s a new month, which means new things are coming to Netflix, but that also means some shows and movies are leaving.
Here’s a list of what’s arriving in July:
July 1st
- Anne Frank: Parallel Stories
- A Bridge Too Far
- A Thousand Words
- A Touch of Green: Season 1
- A Walk to Remember
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Airplane!
- Ali
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- Charlotte’s Web
- Clash of the Titans (1981)
- Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
- Cloud Atlas
- David Foster: Off the Record
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Donnie Brasco
- Double Jeopardy
- Fiddler on the Roof
- Frida
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- Killing Hasselhoff
- Kingdom: Season 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Mean Streets
- Million Dollar Baby
- Paranormal Activity
- Red Riding Hood (2011)
- Schindler’s List
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Sleepy Hollow
- Spaceballs
- Splice
- Stand and Deliver
- Stardust
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Swordfish
- The Art of War
- The Devil’s Advocate
- The F—k-It List
- The Firm
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- The Town
- The Witches
- This Christmas
- Total Recall (1990)
- Trotro
- Winchester
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
- Deadwind: Season 2 — Netflix Original
July 2nd
- Warrior Nun — Netflix Original
- Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Comedy Special
July 3rd
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 — Netflix Original
- Desperados — Netflix Film
- JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original
- Southern Survival — Netflix Original
July 5th
- ONLY
July 6th
- A Kid From Coney Island
July 7th
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
July 8th
- The Long Dumb Road
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary
- Stateless: Season 1 — Netflix Original
- What Is Love? — Netflix Original
- Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1
July 9th
- Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime
- The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original
July 10th
- The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix Original
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family
- Dating Around: Brazil — Netflix Original
- The Old Guard — Netflix Film
- The Twelve — Netflix Original
July 14th
- The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary
- On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary
- Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special
July 15th
- Dark Desire — Netflix Original
- Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film
- Skin Decisions: Before and After — Netflix Original
- Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2
July 16th
- Fatal Affair — Netflix Film
- Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original
- MILF — Netflix Film
- Pride and Prejudice (2005)
July 17th
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original
- Cursed — Netflix Original
- Funan
July 18th
- Gigantosaurus: Season 1
- The Notebook
July 19th
- The Last Dance
July 20th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Ip Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special
- Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary
July 22nd
- 61
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
- Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary
- Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
- Signs — Netflix Original
- Spotlight
July 23rd
- The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family
July 24th
- A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original
- Animal Crackers — Netflix Film
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family
- In the Dark: Season 2
- The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film
- Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film
July 26th
- Banana Split
- Shameless: Season 10
July 28th
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary
July 29th
- The Hater — Netflix Film
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original
July 30th
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime
July 31st
- Get Even — Netflix Original
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family
- Seriously Single — Netflix Film
- The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original
Everything Leaving In July
July 4th
- Blue Valentine
July 5th
- The Fosters: Season 1-5
- The Iron Lady
July 8th
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9th
- 47 Meters Down
July 11th
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
- The Adderall Diaries
- Enemy
- Ginger & Rosa
- Locke
- The Spectacular Now
- Under the Skin
July 12th
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
July 15th
- Forks Over Knives
July 18th
- A Most Violent Year
- Laggies
- Life After Beth
- Obvious Child
- Room
- Tusk
July 21st
- Bolt
- Inglourious Basterds
July 25th
- Dark Places
- Ex Machina
- Mississippi Grind
July 26th
- Country Strong
July 28th
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her
July 29th
- The Incredibles 2
July 31st
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess Who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open Season
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo Must Die
- Salt
- Scary Movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Interview
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
