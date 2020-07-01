Netflix July 2020: What’s coming and going

(WJBF) – It’s a new month, which means new things are coming to Netflix, but that also means some shows and movies are leaving.

Here’s a list of what’s arriving in July:

July 1st

  • Anne Frank: Parallel Stories
  • A Bridge Too Far
  • A Thousand Words
  • A Touch of Green: Season 1
  • A Walk to Remember
  • Abby Hatcher: Season 1
  • Airplane!
  • Ali
  • Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
  • Charlotte’s Web
  • Clash of the Titans (1981)
  • Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2
  • Cloud Atlas
  • David Foster: Off the Record
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Delta Farce
  • Donnie Brasco
  • Double Jeopardy
  • Fiddler on the Roof
  • Frida
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
  • Killing Hasselhoff
  • Kingdom: Season 1-3
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Mean Streets
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Red Riding Hood (2011)
  • Schindler’s List
  • Sleepless in Seattle
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Spaceballs
  • Splice
  • Stand and Deliver
  • Stardust
  • Starsky & Hutch
  • Sucker Punch
  • Swordfish
  • The Art of War
  • The Devil’s Advocate
  • The F—k-It List
  • The Firm
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
  • The Town
  • The Witches
  • This Christmas
  • Total Recall (1990)
  • Trotro
  • Winchester
  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
  • Deadwind: Season 2 — Netflix Original

July 2nd

  • Warrior Nun — Netflix Original
  • Thiago Ventura: Pokas — Netflix Comedy Special

July 3rd

  • The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 1 — Netflix Original
  • Cable Girls: Final Season Part 2 — Netflix Original
  • Desperados — Netflix Film
  • JU-ON: Origins — Netflix Original
  • Southern Survival — Netflix Original

July 5th

  • ONLY

July 6th

  • A Kid From Coney Island

July 7th

  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8th

  • The Long Dumb Road
  • Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — Netflix Documentary
  • Stateless: Season 1 — Netflix Original
  • What Is Love? — Netflix Original
  • Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9th

  • Japan Sinks: 2020 — Netflix Anime
  • The Protector: Season 4 — Netflix Original

July 10th

  • The Claudia Kishi Club — Netflix Documentary
  • Down to Earth with Zac Efron — Netflix Original
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — Netflix Family
  • Dating Around: Brazil — Netflix Original
  • The Old Guard — Netflix Film
  • The Twelve — Netflix Original

July 14th

  • The Business of Drugs — Netflix Documentary
  • On est ensemble (We Are One) — Netflix Documentary
  • Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — Netflix Comedy Special

July 15th

  • Dark Desire — Netflix Original
  • Gli Infedeli (The Players) — Netflix Film
  • Skin Decisions: Before and After — Netflix Original
  • Sunny Bunnies: Season 1-2

July 16th

  • Fatal Affair — Netflix Film
  • Indian Matchmaking — Netflix Original
  • MILF — Netflix Film
  • Pride and Prejudice (2005)

July 17th

  • Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — Netflix Original
  • Cursed — Netflix Original
  • Funan

July 18th

  • Gigantosaurus: Season 1
  • The Notebook

July 19th

  • The Last Dance

July 20th

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — Netflix Family
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Ip Man 4: The Finale
  • Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Street Food: Latin America — Netflix Documentary

July 22nd

  • 61
  • Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — Netflix Documentary
  • Love on the Spectrum — Netflix Documentary
  • Norsemen: Season 3 — Netflix Original
  • The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion
  • Signs — Netflix Original
  • Spotlight

July 23rd

  • The Larva Island Movie — Netflix Family

July 24th

  • A Cantar (Sing On! Spain) — Netflix Original
  • Animal Crackers — Netflix Film
  • Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — Netflix Family
  • In the Dark: Season 2
  • The Kissing Booth 2 — Netflix Film
  • Ofrenda a la tormenta — Netflix Film

July 26th

  • Banana Split
  • Shameless: Season 10

July 28th

  • Jeopardy!: Collection 6
  • Last Chance U: Laney — Netflix Documentary

July 29th

  • The Hater — Netflix Film
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — Netflix Original

July 30th

  • Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
  • Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy — Netflix Anime

July 31st

  • Get Even — Netflix Original
  • Latte and the Magic Waterstone — Netflix Family
  • Seriously Single — Netflix Film
  • The Speed Cubers — Netflix Documentary
  • Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — Netflix Original
  • The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Vis a Vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — Netflix Original

Everything Leaving In July

July 4th

  • Blue Valentine

July 5th

  • The Fosters: Season 1-5
  • The Iron Lady

July 8th

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9th

  • 47 Meters Down

July 11th

  • A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III
  • The Adderall Diaries
  • Enemy
  • Ginger & Rosa
  • Locke
  • The Spectacular Now
  • Under the Skin

July 12th

  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

July 15th

  • Forks Over Knives

July 18th

  • A Most Violent Year
  • Laggies
  • Life After Beth
  • Obvious Child
  • Room
  • Tusk

July 21st

  • Bolt
  • Inglourious Basterds

July 25th

  • Dark Places
  • Ex Machina
  • Mississippi Grind

July 26th

  • Country Strong

July 28th

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • Her

July 29th

  • The Incredibles 2

July 31st

  • Back to the Future
  • Back to the Future Part II
  • Back to the Future Part III
  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Casper
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Freedom Writers
  • Godzilla
  • Guess Who
  • Hancock
  • Hitch
  • Jarhead
  • Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
  • Jarhead 3: The Siege
  • Open Season
  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Romeo Must Die
  • Salt
  • Scary Movie 2
  • Searching for Sugar Man
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Stuart Little
  • The Edge of Seventeen
  • The Interview
  • The Pianist
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • Twister
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory 

