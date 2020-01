Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

(WJBF) – Multiple outlets, including the CBC, are reporting that Neil Peart, drummer for the band Rush, has died.

Rolling Stone reports that Peart died in Santa Monica on Tuesday, January 7th after battling brain cancer.

The Canadian rock drummer was the primary lyricist for the iconic band Rush, who’s hits include the songs ‘Tom Sawyer’, ‘Limelight’ and ‘Spirit of Radio’.

Rush was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

