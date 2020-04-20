Monday is National Look Alike Day!

(CNN) – You might say this holiday gives identical twins an advantage…and you’re right.

April 20th is National Look Alike Day.

They can pull that off easily but don’t count yourself out.

Try searching through your drawer, closet or maybe stop by a novelty store for unique outfits for you and your friends to try on.

Once you find that perfect look, try to match one another all day long.

It might be tough. You can even dress up like a celebrity.

Think of it as an early Halloween.

Share photos of your outfits online with the hashtag #NationalLookAlikeDay

