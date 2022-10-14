LOS ANGELES (AP) – A judge has ruled that Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

The 66-year-old actor and director Gibson was one of many trial witnesses whose identities were revealed in court Friday.

Weinstein is accused of sexual battery against the woman, who is a masseuse and friend of Gibson’s.

The judge and lawyers took a break from jury selection to argue over which witnesses and evidence will be allowed during the eight-week trial.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.