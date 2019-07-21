Marvel Studios announces phase 4, including ‘Black Widow,’ next ‘Thor,’ ‘Loki,’ new ‘Doctor Strange’ and much more

Well that escalated quickly!
Marvel just dropped news on a ton of films coming in the next two years.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come in waves called phases. Phase 1 was origin stories, then we had “The Avengers” and phase 3 ended with the last “Spider-Man.”
Fans at San Diego Comic-Con got the goods on phase 4 on Saturday, including confirmation of a “Black Widow” movie, along with news of the next “Thor,” a “Loki” series and so much more.
And did we mention Natalie Portman earned her hammer and will be the first female Thor?
Natalie is worthy!
Yeah, we said it was a lot. Here is what was just released:
A new “Blade” with Mahershala Ali? Yes please!
A new “Doctor Strange.”
As promised earlier in the year, “Shang-Chi”!
Disney+, the company’s new streaming service set to launch in November, has a stellar lineup as well.
And finally, “The Eternals,” starring Angelina Jolie!