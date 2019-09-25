(CNN)–The discount store is launching a website for the first time ever.
The store’s rotating inventory and slashed prices on name brand apparel and home products have kept more than 1000 stores popular among shoppers.
The treasure hunt appeal of its stores has been seen as a bright spot in retail as many businesses in the sector continue to fail or decline.
Marshalls hopes to duplicate that experience online with a similar mix of merchandise and returns that can be made online or at its stores.
Marshalls is opening its first online store
(CNN)–The discount store is launching a website for the first time ever.