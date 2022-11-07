ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former St. Louis insurance agent has been sentenced to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality show star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam pleaded guilty to federal charges in July, admitting he conspired with James Norman on the policy on Norman’s nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

Yaghnam was sentenced Monday.

Norman and Montgomery both appeared on OWN TV’s “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” a reality show set in a restaurant founded by Montgomery’s grandmother.

It ran for five seasons starting in 2011.

Montgomery was shot to death in March 2016.

Norman was convicted in September of murder for hire and is awaiting sentencing.