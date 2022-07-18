This image released by Universal Pictures shows writer/director Jordan Peele on the set of “Nope.” (Glen Wilson/Universal Pictures via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – There’s little in contemporary movies quite like the arrival of a new Jordan Peele film.

They tend to descend ominously and mysteriously, a little like an unknown object from above that casts an expanding, darkening shadow the closer it comes.

“Nope,” the writer-director’s third film, is nearly here.

And after Peele’s “Get Out” and “Us,” the closely-kept-under-wraps “Nope” brings a new set of horrors and unsettling metaphors.

In an interview, Peele says his movie is “an answer to the way Hollywood began.”

“Nope” opens in theaters Friday.