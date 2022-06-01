LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment on “Red Table Talk,” her Facebook Watch show.

She discussed her hair-loss disorder, alopecia, saying that thousands of others with it reached out to her after the Oscars.

Wednesday’s “Red Table Talk” guests included the mother of a 12-year-old who was bullied over her hair loss and killed herself.

Pinkett Smith also addressed her husband Will Smith’s on-stage slap of Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

Smith smacked the comedian after he joked about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Pinkett Smith said she hopes the two men can “heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”