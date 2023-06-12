AUGUSTA (WJBF) – It’s finally here!!! The trailer for the baseball movie ‘The Hill’ has been released.

Locals will recognize several locations in Augusta and surrounding areas.

In November of 2021, a casting call was held for baseball players. The background casting director, Angela Boehm, told NewsChannel 6, “We’ve reached out teams, community teams and college teams in the area. Just people who love the sport and want to tell Rickey Hill’s story.”

The movie’s website give the follow synopsis:

Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father (DENNIS QUAID) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey (COLIN FORD) becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball. Based on a true story, THE HILL is directed by Jeff Celentano and also stars JOELLE CARTER, country music singer and songwriter RANDY HOUSER, Golden Globe nominee BONNIE BEDELIA, and SCOTT GLENN. The Hill/Official Website

