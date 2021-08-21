Hidden Gems Fest coming to Bythe, Ga

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The sound of music is coming to Georgia as quick as next week.

Hidden Gems Fest is a newly created event hosted by Travis Wright.

The event will be filled with Jazz, House, Hip Hop, Blues, Soul, R&B and Reggae.

It will be held at Studio 125 Event Complex, located at 4009 Braswell Road in Bylthe (10 minutes pass Ft. Gordon Gate 5).

For more information, go to https://party.hiddengemsfest.com/?fbclid=IwAR3jSdIgUhxJF2wIxDp6cz-DI5mBpv600DiijWifJQlzPRZLvCFGeCeUb4s