Harvey Weinstein officially charged with rape and sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Prosecutors say Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new sex crime charges in Los Angles, just as his trial on separate rape and sexual assault charges in New York was poised to get underway.

Prosecutors in L.A. recently said they are reviewing eight cases accusing Weinstein of sexual assault.

Prosecutors there recently said they are reviewing eight cases accusing Weinstein of sexual assault.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in the New York case and denied all accusations of nonconseual sex.

This is a developing story…