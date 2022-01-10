Grey’s Anatomy renewed for 19th season

(LOS ANGELES, Calif., TV-Line) – ABC announced that the long-running medical drama series, “Grey’s Anatomy,” has been renewed for another season.

On Monday, it was announced that leading lady Ellen Pompeo and showrunner Krista Vernoff inked new deals with studio ABC Signature.

Per ABC, Season 19 “will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.”

In a statement, Vernoff said, “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” will return to resume its current 18 season on February 24th.