Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, producer to release ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

(WJBF) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced plans to release a series of cover songs in honor of Hanukkah.
The pair plan to share eight covers of songs by Jewish artists. That’s one for each day of Hanukkah.
Hanukkah begins this Thursday night, December 10 and ends next Friday, December 18.
“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah, for you. So we hope you enjoy. Happy Hanukkah,” said Grohl.
Meanwhile, Grohl’s main act, Foo Fighters, has a new album in the can with a new single making the rounds. Their upcoming tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight, drops February 5.
You can listen to “Shame, Shame” now on multiple streaming platforms.
