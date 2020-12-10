Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, producer to release ‘Hanukkah Sessions’

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival at Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

(WJBF) – Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have announced plans to release a series of cover songs in honor of Hanukkah.

The pair plan to share eight covers of songs by Jewish artists. That’s one for each day of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah begins this Thursday night, December 10 and ends next Friday, December 18.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah, for you. So we hope you enjoy. Happy Hanukkah,” said Grohl.

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.



L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Grohl’s main act, Foo Fighters, has a new album in the can with a new single making the rounds. Their upcoming tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight, drops February 5.

You can listen to “Shame, Shame” now on multiple streaming platforms.

MORE TOP STORIES: