The Emmy Awards is becoming the latest show to pass on having an emcee.
The 71st Primetime Emmys airs September 22nd.
Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted 2018 Awards on NBC, but this year the show airs on FOX.
The network’s entertainment chief says he wants to make sure all the TV shows that ended this year are honored.
So, FOX is now choosing to spend more time saluting departing series, like Game of Thrones.
This plan is similar to The Oscars, which went hostless this year after Kevin Hart pulled out after old controversial tweets resurfaced.
Emmy Awards to Go Hostless in 2019
