Emmy Awards to Go Hostless in 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-- The 5th annual March for Jesus is coming up Saturday, August 17th in downtown Augusta. Crowds will gather at Broad and 13th Street, near Curtis Baptist Church, at 8:00am. The parade down Broad Street begins at 8:30am and will end at the Augusta Common. Live music, vendors, the Kids Zone, praise & worship, and much more will fill the Common until Noon.

WAFJ station manager, Steve Swanson, says in often divisive culture, it's a group of local media professionals, Christians in Media, who will host the fifth annual March for Jesus.