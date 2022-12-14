NEW YORK (AP) – Eddie Murphy will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Golden Globes.

The honorary award for the comedian and actor adds to a broadcast that’s taking shape after two years of scandal and backlash tarnished the Globes.

After taking the previous Globes off the air, NBC will telecast the ceremony January 10, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.

On a one-year deal with NBC, the Globes are attempting to make a comeback after a Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the HFPA then had no Black members and enumerated a long history of ethical indiscretions.

Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show, and NBC canceled the 2022 broadcast.