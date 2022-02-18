DWTS pros talk tour ahead of Augusta visit

The pros from Dancing With The Stars are on the road again, along with some special guests, and they’re making their way to Augusta. We had a chance to talk to two of the pro dancers about what makes this tour so special.

Since the show first aired 17 years ago, Dancing With The Stars has been a fan favorite on ABC. Viewers take an active role in cheering and voting for their favorite pros and celebrities each week. And the popularity became so great that in 2010 a tour was launched, featuring the show’s professional dancers, as well as some special guests – like season 30 winner, NBA player, Iman Shumpert and season 29 winner, Bachelorette star, Kaitlyn Bristow.

Professional dancer, Daniella Karagach, says there is something very different about touring.

“The best part is the fans, to be honest. The fans that come are just so great about supporting you. And when you feel tired and you’re on stage and you’re like, ‘okay, one more to go’, and the fans just go crazy. it just gives you a second wind.”

It’s something that they missed when COVID forced their last tour to be cut short.

“It’s great being back and feeling the real energy,” Pasha Pashkov explained. “Live performance is very different to what we do on TV. When you just see a camera lens in front of you verses when you get to communicate with the live audiences.”

This is the second time that a Dancing With The Stars tour made its way to Augusta. Their “A Night To Remember” tour made a stop in 2019, but Pasha tells us you won’t regret coming again.

“It is definitely a new – a brand new approach to the way Dancing With The Stars tours, so I think even if you’ve been to several tour performances before, this one will feel different – a good different.”

There is also a new element to the VIP Meet and Greets. Fans who purchased those tickets got the chance to submit questions ahead of time that the cast will answer together before the show.

But this tour is also special for real-life married couple – Daniella and Pasha.

“It’s way better this time around because we get to do it together,” Daniella says. “The last tour I did… Half of the times he was here and half of the time he wasn’t, so to experience this with your other half and just to be in the city – a new city – every day, it’s pretty frickin’ cool.”

The couple spent years competing together in ballroom competitions, but Dancing With The Stars has them competing against one another – something that is put aside on tour.

“That’s another thing about tour. We actually get to dance with each other and create something special from the two of us that we can share with fans,” Pasha describes of the experience.

And so we had to ask if they have a favorite dance you can expect to see. The answer seemed to be easy.

“Crazy In Love from ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.'”

“It’s exactly what you think it’s going to be,” Daniella added as the couple laughed. “That’s our favorite.”

“Yeah, that’s our favorite.”

Tickets for the Dancing With The Stars: Dare To Be Different tour will be at the Bell Auditorium next Friday night at 8pm. You can get tickets and VIP packages at www.augustaentertainmentcomplex.com.