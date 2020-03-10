Did you know March 10 is Mario Day?

(WJBF) – Gamers and fans around the world will celebrate the hero of one of the most famous video game characters ever on March 10.

March 10 is designated as Mario Day. That’s because the abbreviated date, M-A-R one-zero, looks like the name Mario.

The day of Nintendo nostalgia is a time to pay tribute to Mario in all his incarnations including his early appearance in Donkey Kong and of course, the hit game Super Mario Brothers, featuring Mario and his brother, Luigi.

Currently, you can find Mario on a globetrotting adventure in Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch among other fun titles.

